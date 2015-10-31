Use code: Leafly15 at checkout for 15% off your order



• 480mg CBD in half gram



• Infused with terpenes



• Available in all 10 flavors



• CBD Shatter formulated to provide maximum flavor and the entourage effect



• Vaping Recommendations: Glass rigs or enails, always vape at low temps: 420-600 degrees Fahrenheit for best flavor. *DO NOT SMOKE ON RED HOT NAIL*



• ZERO THC



MAY HELP WITH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety



INGREDIENTS: CBD & TERPENES



(NO VG/PG, NO DIACETYL & NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS)



CBD Shatter MAY HELP WITH:



BLUEBERRY: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety



CHERRY PIE: Memory, Focus, Alertness, Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antimicrobial, Mood Enhancer



GHOST TRAIN HAZE: Insomnia/ Sedative, Anti-Bacterial, Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Pain, Antioxidant



GRAPE KUSH: Anxiety, Inflammation, Focus



JACK HERER: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antioxidant, Anti-Bacterial



LEMON SQUEEZE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Memory, Focus, Alertness



SOUR DIESEL: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Pain, Antioxidant, Muscle Relaxation



SOUR TANGIE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal



STRAWBERRY COUGH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Memory, Focus, Alertness



WATERMELON OG: Anxiety, Anti-Depressant, Nausea



Always do your own research about CBD.These statements and products have not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.