About this product
• Ceramic core to maximize vape flavor
• Recommended voltage 3.0-4.8V or 3-7 watts
• Available in all 10 flavors
• Disposable
• Tank capacity 1ml with 420mg of CBD
• Compatible with 510 thread battery (battery not included)
INGREDIENTS: MCT, CBD & Terpenes
(NO VG/PG, NO DIACETYL & NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS)
CBD CARTRIDGES MAY HELP WITH:
BLUEBERRY: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety
CHERRY PIE: Memory, Focus, Alertness, Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antimicrobial, Mood Enhancer
GHOST TRAIN HAZE: Insomnia/ Sedative, Anti-Bacterial, Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Pain, Antioxidant
GRAPE KUSH: Anxiety, Inflammation, Focus
JACK HERER: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antioxidant, Anti-Bacterial
LEMON SQUEEZE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Memory, Focus, Alertness
SOUR DIESEL: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Pain, Antioxidant, Muscle Relaxation
SOUR TANGIE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal
STRAWBERRY COUGH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Memory, Focus, Alertness
WATERMELON OG: Anxiety, Anti-Depressant, Nausea
Always do your own research about CBD.
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
