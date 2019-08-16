Loading…
Logo for the brand CBD Plus USA

CBD Plus USA

Cotton Candy Delta-8 THC Sucker 40mg

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

About this product

40 mg Delta 8 Sucker

Cotton Candy effects

Reported by real people like you
618 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
24% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
