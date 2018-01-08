CBlissCBD
About this product
If you have trouble sleeping and nothing seems to help. Our lavender tea alongside our CBD will do more than get the job done. CBD already acts as a sleep aid and helps those who have trouble sleeping normally but our special blend that includes lavender will provide that extra boost for those who may need it. It's also great for relieving your body of any anxiety or stress that may have been built up over time. If you have trouble with any of these problems than this is the perfect tea for you.
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
