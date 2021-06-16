Cedar Creek Cannabis
Dolato Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Our pre-rolls are packed by hand to ensure each pre-roll headed out the door are up to our high quality standards. Convenient and easy--pre-rolls take the struggle out of rolling your own. Let us take care of it for you! We offer single pre-rolls in every strain we grow! Singles are best for solo or small group smoke sessions!
Dolato effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
22% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
