Certified AgLab is the leader in quality assurance and safety testing for the Medical Cannabis community. We were the first independent analytical laboratory to provide medical Cannabis testing in the state of Nevada. Our owners have been involved in the Environmental Testing industry since 1987 and bring their knowledge, education and technical abilities to the Cannabis community. We currently have a fully operational testing facility that contains state of the art instrumentation and the latest LIMs system (Laboratory Information System). With the growth of the Cannabis industry we are committed to providing accurate results and promoting consumer confidence by establishing a higher standard of testing for quality and safety in Cannabis and Cannabis products consumed by the public. Our Mission Certified AgLab is committed to providing services that are accessible and affordable to each and every individual who desires to understand the quality of their product. We are dedicated and committed to working with State and City regulators to assure that requirements are met and regulations followed. We believe that the Cannabis community deserves safe and clean Cannabis to consume.