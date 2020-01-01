Chameleon Glass is a family owned and operated manufacturer and distributor of high quality glass tobacco accessories, designed and manufactured by some of the most talented glass blowers in the United States. Looking to the future, based on some new industry experience we recently acquired, Chameleon Glass has some interesting projects on deck to add to our fine glass portfolio. Chameleon Glass is proud to be a funded SBA partner and member of the Retail Tobacco Dealers Association (RTDA) and National Tobacco Outlet Association (NATO). All products conform to specifications and standards required of these organizations. Chameleon Glass offers community specific tobacco accessories including the deletion of cleaning holes and addition of plastic mouthpieces as needed per the request of our local retailers. Interested? See the comprehensive catalog for a selection that is stocked and immediately available. Most other items available in community standard form with 2 days notice. We perform quality control checks on every piece to ensure that defective glass and hidden imperfections are never delivered to our customer. We also check for functional superiority and aesthetic consistency to ensure the piece smokes well and looks like what we show in the catalog. We have been in business for over 20 years. There is not a more innovative production shop out there. All of our pipes are 100% manufactured in the U.S. If you dig cool new glass designs, buy the original and support innovation!