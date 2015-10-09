Loading…
Logo for the brand Chemistry.

Chemistry.

Animal Cookies THC Tincture

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

The perfect late night snack, Animal Cookies is a potent hybrid. A cross between two iconic strains, GSC and Fire OG, Animal Cookies has a sweet and sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine is renowned for its ability to alleviate pain and fight insomnia.

Start low, go slow. A full 1mL dose of this tincture is recommended for experienced consumers only.

Per 1mL Dose: 28.9 mg THC

Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract.

GROWN BY: Croft Farm
RELEASE DATE: 08/20/2021

Animal Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
701 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
