The perfect late night snack, Animal Cookies is a potent hybrid. A cross between two iconic strains, GSC and Fire OG, Animal Cookies has a sweet and sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine is renowned for its ability to alleviate pain and fight insomnia.
Start low, go slow. A full 1mL dose of this tincture is recommended for experienced consumers only.
Per 1mL Dose: 28.9 mg THC
Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract.
GROWN BY: Croft Farm
RELEASE DATE: 08/20/2021
Animal Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
701 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
