The perfect late night snack, Animal Cookies is a potent hybrid. A cross between two iconic strains, GSC and Fire OG, Animal Cookies has a sweet and sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine is renowned for its ability to alleviate pain and fight insomnia.



Start low, go slow. A full 1mL dose of this tincture is recommended for experienced consumers only.



Per 1mL Dose: 28.9 mg THC



Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract.



GROWN BY: Croft Farm

RELEASE DATE: 08/20/2021