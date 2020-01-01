Chill Gum is now available to help Americans 'Chill' and feel better in order to get through today's changing times * Hemp CBD Chewing Gum (10mg of CBD per tablet) * Doctor recommended * Available in all 50 states * No prescription needed * Helps alleviate your stress and anxiety Digestive Aid A healthy appetite is vital to a healthy body, especially when the body is healing. Some illnesses decrease the appetite to the point of preventing the body from healing itself. CBD stimulates appetite, according to the National Cancer Institute. In the human body, CBDs bind to cannabinoid receptors in the body. Scientists believe these receptors play an important role in regulating feeding behavior. CBDs stimulate appetite when they dock onto these receptors. CBD also eases nausea and vomiting. This is especially helpful for individuals enduring chemotherapy and other treatments for serious diseases Analgesic CBDs bind to CB1 receptors in the body to relieve pain. CBD also has an anti-inflammatory effect that reduces swelling Anxiety Relief CBD may alleviate severe social anxiety. Generalized Social Anxiety Disorder, or SAD, is one of the most common forms of anxiety disorders that impair quality of life. Some consumers complain of increased social anxiety after marijuana use but this may be due to low levels of CBD proportionate to the higher levels of THC. In a 2011 study, scientists wanted to study the effects of CBD on people with SAD. The scientists selected 24 people with this condition who had never received treatment for SAD then divided participants into two groups. One group received 600 mg of CBD while the control group received a placebo. The scientists then asked study participants to take part in a simulated public speaking test while researchers measured blood pressure, heart rate and other measurements of physiological and psychological stress. The CBD group showed significantly reduced anxiety, cognitive impairment and discomfort in their speech performance. In comparison, those in the placebo group presented higher anxiety, cognitive impairment and discomfort. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately 15 million adults in the United States have social phobia and about 6.8 million have a generalized anxiety disorder. Traditional treatment usually involves counseling and medications. Treatment with CBD may be better than anti-depressants because it acts quickly and does not cause side effects or withdrawal symptoms May Help You Quit Smoking http://herb.co/2016/04/22/new-study-reveals-how-cbd-can-help-people-quit-cigarettes/ Cancer Spread The National Cancer Institute details several studies into the anti-tumor effects of CBD. One study in mice and rats suggest CBDs “may have a protective effect against the development of certain types of tumors.” CBDs may do this by inducing tumor cell death, inhibiting cancer cell growth, and by controlling and inhibiting the spread of cancer cells. One study by California Pacific Medical Center suggests CBD “turns off” the gene involved in the spread of breast cancer. These scientists found CBD inhibits ID-1, an action that prevents cancer cells from traveling long distances to distant tissues Antipsychotic CBD relieves psychotic symptoms associated with schizophrenia, according to research by University of Cologne in Germany. Schizophrenia affects about 1.1 percent of the population, or approximately 2.4 million adults in the United States CBD continues to surprise medical researchers with the variety of common health benefits it provides. An increasing number of scientists, physicians and consumers are learning about these health benefits and incorporating CBD into a healthy lifestyle plan. Does not treat, cure, or prevent any disease