 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Chipper Gardens

Chipper Gardens

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Chipper Gardens

Based out of Arlington, WA, Chipper Gardens brings together some of the most advanced and revolutionary techniques to grow the purest quality Marijuana in the area. As an i-502 producer/processor, Chipper Gardens fosters growth not only in the marijuana industry, but within the individuals running the operation. Our five greenhouses are operating at full production and our state of the art extraction machine has already began to produce the purest BHO products this side of the Cascades.