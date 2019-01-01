Based out of Arlington, WA, Chipper Gardens brings together some of the most advanced and revolutionary techniques to grow the purest quality Marijuana in the area. As an i-502 producer/processor, Chipper Gardens fosters growth not only in the marijuana industry, but within the individuals running the operation. Our five greenhouses are operating at full production and our state of the art extraction machine has already began to produce the purest BHO products this side of the Cascades.