Over the past year, Circanna has become home to some of the most unique and innovative brands in the cannabis industry. Our partnership with these brands is rooted in a shared passion and eagerness to grow with those who share our values and ideals. These core values have driven our success in the present and will help create an exciting future. They are: SOURCE ONLY THE BEST MATERIALS FROM FARMERS AND SUPPLIERS WE KNOW AND TRUST CREATE THE HIGHEST QUALITY AND MOST INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS ON THE MARKET CULTIVATE THE STRONGEST AND MOST CONSISTENT BRANDS THROUGH CREATIVE MARKETING AND RELIABLE SALES PRACTICE GROW WITH AND SUPPORT THE ABSOLUTE BEST RETAILERS IN WASHINGTON