Citizen Extracts is grounded in uniting people with compassion and creativity through the community-rich experience of cannabis. Our mission is to consistently provide citizens with the purest and most potent THC distillate in California. Specializing in personal vaporizer cartridges and distillate extracts for legal age Californians, we provide some of the highest quality clear THC distillate in in the state. The distillate in our products is specifically formulated to meet our strict quality standards and our state-of-the-art ceramic vapor cartridge is recyclable and provides the cleanest vapor experience available today. Our products are made with the highest quality distillate available today. Our cartridges and dabbable applicators are uncut and free of any PG, VG, Coconut Oil, Solvents or Unnatural Flavorings. All of our products are made using terpenes extracted from organicly grown Cannabis flower. If it doesn't come from California's world famous cannabis, then it doesn't belong in our products. We currently offer two cartridge size options which are available in 7 unique experiences: Founders Blend Classic OG Super Lemon Haze Banana Kush California Orange Gelato Blue Cheese Each unit is graded and checked for quality at each step of our unique manufacturing process to ensure nothing but a wonderful experience leaves our facility.