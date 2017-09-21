The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Agent Orange provides a strong head buzz that energizes you but still could prove difficult to handle if you need to be focused and number-attentive. Agent Orange is great to tackle creative projects with a positive attitude.