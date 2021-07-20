Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Apple Fritter (14g) - Private Stock

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.

Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____

Apple Fritter (Sour Apple X Animal Cookies) brings on a hard-hitting high and super delicious flavor. This bud has a super sweet/fruity apple flavor with a light and cakey vanilla exhale that's just like a delicious apple fritter. This strain fills your mind with a positive lift and provides a relieving and tingly body high.

Apple Fritter effects

Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
24% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!