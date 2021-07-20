About this product

Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Apple Fritter (Sour Apple X Animal Cookies) brings on a hard-hitting high and super delicious flavor. This bud has a super sweet/fruity apple flavor with a light and cakey vanilla exhale that's just like a delicious apple fritter. This strain fills your mind with a positive lift and provides a relieving and tingly body high.