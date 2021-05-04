Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Dulce De Leche is an Indica dominant hybrid that provides a cerebral buzz and deeply relaxing body high. It has a nose and flavor that are both piney, earthy, and sweet.
