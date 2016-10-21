The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Early Girl is the wallflower of cannabis strains since its introduction in the 1980s. Lovingly preserved by the breeders at Sensi Seeds, this strain is lazy and relaxed, nothing over the top. A 75/25 indica-dominant hybrid, Early Girl is a good one for those new to cannabis who would like relief from stress. Also a great strain for novice growers, it's compact, resilient, and has a particularly short flowering time of 7 to 8 weeks. Early Girl grows especially well outdoors, but won’t put up a fuss if she’s stuck inside.