Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Gelatti (Gelato X Biscotti) has a nose that’s sweet, fruity, and gassy. Its delicious flavor is sweet & fruity with an added taste of berry and menthol. The Gelatti high has been described as euphoric, creative, and energizing. Reviewers have noted this strain as great for knocking out chores because of its reported mental clarity.