Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Gelatti (Gelato X Biscotti) has a nose that’s sweet, fruity, and gassy. Its delicious flavor is sweet & fruity with an added taste of berry and menthol. The Gelatti high has been described as euphoric, creative, and energizing. Reviewers have noted this strain as great for knocking out chores because of its reported mental clarity.
Gelatti effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
