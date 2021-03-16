About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Gelatti (Gelato X Biscotti) has a nose that’s sweet, fruity, and gassy. Its delicious flavor is sweet & fruity with an added taste of berry and menthol. The Gelatti high has been described as euphoric, creative, and energizing. Reviewers have noted this strain as great for knocking out chores because of its reported mental clarity.