Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Josh D OG is a handcrafted OG hybrid with a lineage stretching back to Florida, 1991. Josh D and Matt “Bubba” Berger began developing these genetics in Orlando and helped define the OG culture we know today. This strain is a three deep cross of SFV OG x Triangle Kush x Hell's OG (f.k.a. Hell's Angels OG) and offers consumers relaxing effects with an amplified Kush flavor. This indica-dominant hybrid is euphoric and happy while still saddling consumers with potent mid-level sedation.