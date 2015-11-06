Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Pie Face OG is what you get when you cross Cherry Pie with Face Off OG, a creation from Archive Seed Bank. This 60/40 indica-dominant strain carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face OG’s effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.
Pie Face effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
