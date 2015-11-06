About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Pie Face OG is what you get when you cross Cherry Pie with Face Off OG, a creation from Archive Seed Bank. This 60/40 indica-dominant strain carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face OG’s effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.