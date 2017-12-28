About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

SFV OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.