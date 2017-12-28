Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____
SFV OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.
SFV OG effects
Reported by real people like you
596 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
