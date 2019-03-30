About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

The indica-dominant cannabis strain, Sundae Driver (Fruity P X Grape Pie) received its name for its delicious terpene profile that gives it a sweet and smooth taste similar to a fruity dessert. Sundae Driver users report feeling calmer, happier, and have noted its ability to help with pain relief.