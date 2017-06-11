About this product
Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.
Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
About this strain
White Fire OG, also known as "Wifi OG," "WiFi," "White Fire," and "WiFi Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its uplifting and cerebral effects. White Fire OG is made by crossing Fire OG and The White. This strain features notable aromas that are sour and earthy. Consumers say that White Fire OG effects are ideal for social and cretive activities without leaving you drowsy. One Leafly user notes "WiFi OG is probably my number one strain. It helps massively with my anxiety. It's a very energetic and bubbly high for me." Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to treat anxiety, depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain and appetite loss. The appearance of this strain resembles a dusty snowfall of crystals. According to growers, many phenotypes of White Fire OG exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants indoor or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.
