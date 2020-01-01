Cleric Cannabis is and i502 producer/ processor based out of Washington state.Cleric: We use IPM (integrated test management) techniques in all of our own and partnered gardens. IPM emphasizes the growth of a healthy crop with the least possible disruption to agro-ecosystems and encourages natural pest control mechanisms. Our flowers never have residuals of any substances outlawed by Washington Department of Agriculture with regards to cannabis. We also go a step further and don’t use any concentrated chemical extractions, such as Azidirachtin (azamax) whether they are certified organic or not. We do make use of organic bio-fungicides such as Regalia. We use genetics sourced from all over the world, as well as cultivars bred by The Cleric. In our selection we have placed an emphasis on taste while breeding and sourcing for a variety of effects. Our cultivation executive team has a collective 2 centuries of growing experience, in myriad conditions, in a variety of countries. Cannabis is, has been and will continue to be our life. ​