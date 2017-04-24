Cloud 8 2ML PRO Disposable - Delta-8 - King Louie XIII

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Indulge in a royal experience with our King Louie XIII Delta 8 THC Disposable. Experience the intense and relaxing effects fit for royalty. Immerse yourself in the herbal flavors that add a touch of sophistication to your vaping journey. Our premium disposable offers a smooth and enjoyable experience, elevating your senses to new heights.

Crafted for ultimate satisfaction, the King Louie XIII Delta 8 THC Disposable ensures convenience and ease of use, making it perfect for on-the-go enjoyment. Feel the profound relaxation wash over you, soothing your body and mind with its regal essence. The rich herbal notes create a refined taste sensation, providing a truly majestic vaping experience.

Discover the perfect balance of intensity, relaxation, and the regal essence of King Louie XIII with our Delta 8 THC Disposable. Order now and elevate your vaping experience to a new level of royal delight. Embrace the majestic vibes and unlock a world of herbal bliss. Ignite your senses and savor the luxurious essence of this extraordinary strain. Get ready to feel like royalty with every puff.

About this strain

King Louis XIII, also known as "King Louis," "Louis XIII Kush" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

Questions about King Louis strain

Is King Louis an indica or sativa?

King Louis is an indica.

How does King Louis make you feel?

King Louis makes you feel relaxed, sleepy, and happy.

How does King Louis taste?

King Louis tastes earthy like pine and is pungent.

What terpenes are in King Louis?

King Louis features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to King Louis?

Strains similar to King Louis include Gummiez, Holy Grail Kush, Khalifa Kush, and Pineapple Preserves.

About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
