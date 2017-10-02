Cloud 8 Moon Rocks - Granddaddy Purp - 2 Gram

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience the enchanting allure of Granddaddy Purp Cloud 8 Delta-8 Moon Rocks - a celestial symphony of delightful flavors and captivating effects that elevate your senses to new heights. These Moon Rocks are crafted with precision, blending the iconic Granddaddy Purp strain with potent Delta-8 THC to deliver a truly transcendent experience. Indulge in the harmonious fusion of luscious grape and earthy undertones that dance across your palate, transporting your senses to a cosmic realm of relaxation and euphoria.

As you take your first puff, the rich, sweet essence of grape envelops your taste buds, followed by subtle hints of earthiness that ground the flavor in a soothing, natural undertone. The effects are equally enchanting, offering a balanced combination of deep relaxation and gentle euphoria that melts away stress and invites you into a state of blissful tranquility.

Granddaddy Purp Delta-8 Moon Rocks offer a truly unique and potent encounter, perfect for those moments when you want to unwind and explore the depths of your mind. Whether you're looking to enhance your creative flow, deepen your meditation, or simply enjoy a peaceful evening, these Moon Rocks are your gateway to a serene and euphoric experience.

Elevate your cannabis journey with Granddaddy Purp Cloud 8 Delta-8 Moon Rocks and unlock the wonders of the universe with every delightful puff. Each session takes you on a journey through the cosmos, where relaxation meets inspiration, and the magic of the Granddaddy Purp strain is revealed in its full glory.

Discover the magic of Moon Rocks today and let Granddaddy Purp Cloud 8 Delta-8 Moon Rocks be your guide to a world of unparalleled relaxation and celestial bliss. Embrace the extraordinary and experience the universe like never before, one puff at a time.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. Other people claim it is Big Bud x Purple Urkle. Either way, this California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purps and Ghani heritage. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
