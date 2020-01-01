 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Coastal Cannabis

Coastal Cannabis

About Coastal Cannabis

Coastal Cannabis is a licensed I-502 producer / processor based out of Seattle, Washington. Established in 2014 by a group of like-minded folks from the Pacific Northwest, we aim to produce the highest quality marijuana products available on the market. Here at Coastal Cannabis, we believe that marijuana is not just a consumer product, but a lifestyle. We strive to portray that lifestyle in all aspects of our business and brand.