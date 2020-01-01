Coastal Cannabis
About Coastal Cannabis
Coastal Cannabis is a licensed I-502 producer / processor based out of Seattle, Washington. Established in 2014 by a group of like-minded folks from the Pacific Northwest, we aim to produce the highest quality marijuana products available on the market. Here at Coastal Cannabis, we believe that marijuana is not just a consumer product, but a lifestyle. We strive to portray that lifestyle in all aspects of our business and brand.