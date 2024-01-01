About this product
Carbon Fiber is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie, Biscotti, and Cookies and Cream. Carbon Fiber is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Carbon Fiber effects include talkative, aroused, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Carbon Fiber when dealing with symptoms associated with lack of appetite, anxiety, and depression. Bred by the incomparable Cannarado Genetics, Carbon Fiber features flavors like pepper, earthy, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Carbon Fiber typically ranges from $50–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Carbon Fiber, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.