by Coastal Sun Farm
Carbon Fiber is a triple threat of genetics, including Grape Pie, Biscotti, and Cookies & Cream. Its aromas and flavors include heavy notes of dank earth, spicy pepper, and sweet grape. This cultivar may help clear your head of worries, relax your body, or even bring about feelings of sociability and happiness.

THC: 29%
Genetics: Grape Pie x Biscotti x Cookies & Cream
Breeder: Cannarado Genetics
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humlene

Carbon Fiber is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie, Biscotti, and Cookies and Cream. Carbon Fiber is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Carbon Fiber effects include talkative, aroused, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Carbon Fiber when dealing with symptoms associated with lack of appetite, anxiety, and depression. Bred by the incomparable Cannarado Genetics, Carbon Fiber features flavors like pepper, earthy, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Carbon Fiber typically ranges from $50–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Carbon Fiber, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

