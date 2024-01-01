Coastal Sun is happy to once again offer LA Kush Cake on our menu of organic, regeneratively grown flowers. This unique and delicious strain delivers a well-balanced blend of cool, minty flavors wrapped in gassy and earthy overtones. The slight minty sweetness paired with fuel and floral notes creates a beautiful smoke that may leave you with a relaxed body and clear mind. LA Kush Cake is especially good for reducing stress and is safe to use anytime.



THC: 30%

Genetics: Wedding Cake x Kush Mintz

Breeder: Liberty Health Sciences

Type: Indica

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

