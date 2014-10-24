Columbia Care
Garlic Bud
IndicaTHC 24%CBD —
Garlic effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
25% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
