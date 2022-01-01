Common Citizen is not just a cannabis brand, it’s a movement. We are proudly Michigan born, owned and operated, and focused on serving the needs of our citizens.



We have something to suit your every need or mood and offer a range of products to improve and elevate your every day, like high-quality flower, pre-rolls, vape pens, oils, concentrates, edibles, soft gels and more. Our range of apparel allows you to share what we stand for and be part of a growing movement to celebrate the benefits of cannabis.