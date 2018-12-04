About this product
Mandarin Cookies, also known as "Mandarin Mints," is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.
About this strain
Mandarin Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
187 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
