About this product
Medellin is known for its earthy scent and vibrant citrus flavour. You can identify this potent strain by its dark green and light purple nugs, with orange hairs and a frosty layer of trichomes.
About this strain
Medellin is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Medellin - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Medellin effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cookies Canada
From our humble beginnings in a San Francisco Sunset District garage, we have always been dedicated to premium genetics that look, smell, and taste like nothing else. Cookies has strived towards a singular vision to produce world-class cannabis and cannabis products at the highest quality standards. Cookies is curated for the connoisseur.