About this product
The Soap is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Animal Mints and Kush Mints. This strain has the aroma of sweet cake and soap with a sweet flavour. You can identify The Soap by its frosty dark purple and light green buds.
About this strain
The Soap is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of The Soap - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
The Soap effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
22% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cookies Canada
From our humble beginnings in a San Francisco Sunset District garage, we have always been dedicated to premium genetics that look, smell, and taste like nothing else. Cookies has strived towards a singular vision to produce world-class cannabis and cannabis products at the highest quality standards. Cookies is curated for the connoisseur.