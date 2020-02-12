Loading…
Cookies

White Runtz

HybridTHC 17%CBD

This offical Runtz cross is the perfect blend of Gelato and Zkittlez. The sweet candy rainbow from the Zkittlez mixed with the gassy sweetness of Gelato provides a unique flavor and taste found no where else.

White Runtz effects

70 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
