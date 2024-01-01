  • Oompa Loompa #2 Sour Mango 🥭 Pheno
  • Perfume Diesel #6 Lemon Pound Cake 🍋 🎂 Pheno
  • Perfume Diesel #23 Haze Berry Pheno
Logo for the brand Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD

Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD

Craft for Better Quality of Life
All categoriesHemp CBDCannabisTopicals

Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD products

8 products
Product image for Oompa Loompa “Sour Mango” cut
Flower
Oompa Loompa “Sour Mango” cut
by Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD
Product image for Oompa Loompa-Sour Citrus Kush
Hemp CBD Flower
Oompa Loompa-Sour Citrus Kush
by Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD
Product image for Hemp Cream
Balms
Hemp Cream
by Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD
Product image for Perfume Diesel- “Lemon Pound Cake” cut
Flower
Perfume Diesel- “Lemon Pound Cake” cut
by Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD
Product image for Perfume Diesel- Blueberry 🫐 Muffin
Hemp CBD Flower
Perfume Diesel- Blueberry 🫐 Muffin
by Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD
Product image for Perfume Diesel- Honeysuckle Kush
Hemp CBD Flower
Perfume Diesel- Honeysuckle Kush
by Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD
Product image for Oompa Loompa- Kush Pepper
Hemp CBD Flower
Oompa Loompa- Kush Pepper
by Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD
Product image for Perfume Diesel- “Silver Hazeberry” cut
Hemp CBD Flower
Perfume Diesel- “Silver Hazeberry” cut
by Cornell Urban Agriculture CBD