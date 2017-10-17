Bubble Bath | 3.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Immerse yourself in Bubble Bath, a harmonious Hybrid strain born from the perfect union of Bubble Gum and Lavender. This delightful blend tantalizes the senses with a sweet, inviting aroma inherited from its Bubble Gum lineage, beautifully complemented by subtle hints of spice and pine from Lavender. Bubble Bath is not just about delightful aromas and flavors; it also offers a creative, euphoric head high that inspires and uplifts. Whether you're seeking inspiration or looking to unwind, Bubble Bath provides a blissful escape, leaving you feeling refreshed.
Bubble Gum, sometimes called "Bubba Gum," is a popular indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Bubble Gum's genetics are a little unclear, but it is believed to be made from an unknown cross of Indiana Bubble Gum. This strain produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Consumers who smoke Bubble Gum often say it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high. Bubble Gum is 17% THC, and its potency is deal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. In large doses Bubble Gum can dry out your mouth, so make sure you have adequate hydration available while you partake. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubble gum and sweet floral flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Bubble Gum to relieve symptoms associated with disorders like chronic pain, nausea, stress, and depression. The average price per gram of Bubble Gum is $10. Bubble Gum was originally bred by growers in Indiana and has been winning cannabis awards since 1994, including countless Cannabis Cups.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
