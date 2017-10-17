Immerse yourself in Bubble Bath, a harmonious Hybrid strain born from the perfect union of Bubble Gum and Lavender. This delightful blend tantalizes the senses with a sweet, inviting aroma inherited from its Bubble Gum lineage, beautifully complemented by subtle hints of spice and pine from Lavender. Bubble Bath is not just about delightful aromas and flavors; it also offers a creative, euphoric head high that inspires and uplifts. Whether you're seeking inspiration or looking to unwind, Bubble Bath provides a blissful escape, leaving you feeling refreshed.

Satisfaction Guaranteed 100%

Show more