Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.



Grandaddy Purple is synonymous with cannabis community — I bet your grandma has even heard of it! With a lineage of Mendo Purps, Skunk and Afghanistan, Grandaddy Purple has a grape, berry and floral aroma, it's no wonder this strain is a staple. Grandaddy Purple is an indica strain that will have your body locked in on the couch and your head in the clouds, ridding you of any physical pains or worries.

Show more