Granddaddy Purple | Element Vape | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.

Grandaddy Purple is synonymous with cannabis community — I bet your grandma has even heard of it! With a lineage of Mendo Purps, Skunk and Afghanistan, Grandaddy Purple has a grape, berry and floral aroma, it's no wonder this strain is a staple. Grandaddy Purple is an indica strain that will have your body locked in on the couch and your head in the clouds, ridding you of any physical pains or worries.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. Other people claim it is Big Bud x Purple Urkle. Either way, this California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purps and Ghani heritage. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
