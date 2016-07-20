About this product

Cream of the Crop’s Full Spectrum Oil (FSO) uses 100% pure ethyl alcohol solvent, state of the art equipment, and proprietary purification processes. Our FSO is safe, consistent, and authentic cannabis oil that you can trust to heal. It can be consumed via oral ingestion, topical application, or as a suppository. Our 2:1 (THC:CBD) blend gives relaxation, light high effects with some euphoria, calmness, and tranquility. It contains THC, CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN.