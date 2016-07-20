Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop’s Full Spectrum Oil (FSO) uses 100% pure ethyl alcohol solvent, state of the art equipment, and proprietary purification processes. Our FSO is safe, consistent, and authentic cannabis oil that you can trust to heal. It can be consumed via oral ingestion, topical application, or as a suppository. Our 2:1 (THC:CBD) blend gives relaxation, light high effects with some euphoria, calmness, and tranquility. It contains THC, CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN.
Stephen Hawking Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
32% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
