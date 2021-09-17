HP13, also known as "Hash Plant 13" is a rare indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing G13 and Hash Plant. This strain offers relaxing effects leave the consumer feeling blissful, happy, and extremely giggly. While this strain is hard to find, it hits the spot if you're a person who craves an old-fashioned indica high. Medical marijuana patients choose HP13 to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain and mood disorders. You can expect a chemical-tasting flavor profile, with musty diesel and spicy undertones. According to growers, this strain flowers into bumpy buds with green and yellow foliage. HP13 was originally bred by Riot Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.