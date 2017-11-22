Craft Concentrates
Oil Cartridge - Banana Kush - 1000mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Everything you need and nothing you don't; our Oil cartridge is simple, pure & potent. By combining naturally derived terpenes with pure THC distillate these delicious cartridges will have you collecting every strain!
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
865 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
22% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!