Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g and .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate.



Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry

Flavor: Earthy, Chemical

Lineage: Bio Diesel, Gumbo

Prevalent Terpenes: pinene, caryophyllene



Best for evening use, this strain packs a powerful relaxing effect, numbing the mind and the body. Ideal for patients looking for physical pain relief or a sleep aid. BIO JESUS combines a strong diesel fuel scent with the smell of a sweet flowered meadow on a summer morning. Its flavor is sweet with hints of diesel.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

