Hybrid

4.3 225 reviews

Bio-Diesel

Bio-Diesel

Bio-Diesel is an exceptional cannabis hybrid as evidenced by the 1st place title it earned at 2009’s 2nd Annual Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup. This four-way cross between Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, Original Diesel, and NYC Diesel excels at delivering both intense and balanced effects: an acute, speedy onset gravitates into numbing relaxation. The hybrid effects make this strain a reliable choice for mental and physical relief alike, so it’s no surprise that Bio-Diesel is cherished by cannabis connoisseurs.

164 people reported 1250 effects
Euphoric 53%
Happy 53%
Relaxed 53%
Uplifted 47%
Energetic 32%
Stress 41%
Pain 29%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 21%
Lack of appetite 17%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Bio-Diesel
Strain child
Bio-Jesus
child

