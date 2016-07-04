ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 57 reviews

Gumbo

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

Calculated from 57 reviews

Gumbo

Getting its name from the classic bubble gum flavor, Gumbo is a perfect medicine for the evenings and has a smooth taste and finish. Gumbo is great for treatment of muscle spasms, sleeplessness, helpful with overall pain management as well as serving as an appetite stimulant.

Effects

41 people reported 314 effects
Relaxed 56%
Sleepy 56%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 34%
Hungry 21%
Stress 53%
Pain 48%
Insomnia 41%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 24%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

57

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain
Gumbo
Strain child
Bio-Jesus
child

Products with Gumbo

