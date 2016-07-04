Getting its name from the classic bubble gum flavor, Gumbo is a perfect medicine for the evenings and has a smooth taste and finish. Gumbo is great for treatment of muscle spasms, sleeplessness, helpful with overall pain management as well as serving as an appetite stimulant.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
57
Find Gumbo nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gumbo nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Gumbo
Hang tight. We're looking for Gumbo nearby.