Cresco
Jack Flash Sativa LLR Cartridge 500mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
Reported Effects: Cerebral, Relieving
Flavor: Citrus, Spice
Lineage: Jack Herer, Super Skunk, Haze
Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene
Offspring of the famous Jack Herer, Haze, and Super Skunk strains, Jack Flash gets its name from its super fast onset, especially helpful for those seeking quick relief. Like Jack Herer, Jack Flash is known for its very cerebral effects.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
Jack Flash effects
Reported by real people like you
229 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
