About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.



Reported Effects: Cerebral, Relieving

Flavor: Citrus, Spice

Lineage: Jack Herer, Super Skunk, Haze

Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene



Offspring of the famous Jack Herer, Haze, and Super Skunk strains, Jack Flash gets its name from its super fast onset, especially helpful for those seeking quick relief. Like Jack Herer, Jack Flash is known for its very cerebral effects.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.