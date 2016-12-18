About this product

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals.



Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Reported Effects: Cerebral, Relieving

Flavor: Citrus, Spice

Lineage: Jack Herer, Super Skunk, Haze

Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene



Offspring of the famous Jack Herer, Haze, and Super Skunk strains, Jack Flash gets its name from its super fast onset, especially helpful for those seeking quick relief. Like Jack Herer, Jack Flash is known for its very cerebral effects.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.