Cresco
Jack Flash Sativa Live Sauce 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals.
Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Reported Effects: Cerebral, Relieving
Flavor: Citrus, Spice
Lineage: Jack Herer, Super Skunk, Haze
Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene
Offspring of the famous Jack Herer, Haze, and Super Skunk strains, Jack Flash gets its name from its super fast onset, especially helpful for those seeking quick relief. Like Jack Herer, Jack Flash is known for its very cerebral effects.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
Jack Flash effects
Reported by real people like you
229 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!