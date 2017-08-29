About this product

Our premium Rest flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.



Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric

Flavor: Earthy, Lime

Lineage: Bubba Kush, Lime Skunk

Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene



Lime Sorbet is the descendant of the storied Katsu cultivar of Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. This indica-leaning hybrid has a pungent earthy aroma intermixed with the tart, fresh flavor of lime that lingers on the exhale. Lime Sorbet’s Kush parentage lends this strain pleasant physical relaxation.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.